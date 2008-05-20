Grand Theft Auto: The Board Game, Laughs Sold Separately

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Maybe it's just me, but Mad TV has never quite captured the magical wit of Mad magazine, at least as I fondly remember it. Perhaps it's the lack of Sergio Aragonés or the inability to tri-fold a television, but there's been a surprisingly lack of LOLs during my viewership. Still, no one else seems to be doing Grand Theft Auto: The Board Game skits, so we're force to settle. For the record, I almost laughed at the Phil Collins mention, but then remembered how much I love "Mama" by Genesis. The lovable tipster "Glare" found it funny, so maybe you will too.

