Grand Theft Auto: The Board Game, Laughs Sold Separately



Maybe it's just me, but Mad TV has never quite captured the magical wit of Mad magazine, at least as I fondly remember it. Perhaps it's the lack of Sergio Aragonés or the inability to tri-fold a television, but there's been a surprisingly lack of LOLs during my viewership. Still, no one else seems to be doing Grand Theft Auto: The Board Game skits, so we're force to settle. For the record, I almost laughed at the Phil Collins mention, but then remembered how much I love "Mama" by Genesis. The lovable tipster "Glare" found it funny, so maybe you will too.