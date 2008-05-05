Grandma, You're Sitting at the Gears of War Table

Seriously, could you imagine saying that to a non-gamer wedding guest? On the upside, they'd never know you deliberately seated them at the last table over by the kitchen. "Aunt Loretta, you're at the Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing Table with my high school guidance counselor." "Well, I'm touched you thought of me that way ..."

This couple did a gamer-themed wedding — tastefully eschewing cosplay for the wedding attire, I might add. But they did trick out the reception with game-themed table cards and, of course, a Super Mario cake (which always gets our attention.)

I want to know who will be the first to have their wedding musicians set up on Rock Band. It's inevitable.

