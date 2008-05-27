Greenberg Explains Why He Went Berserk

Remember when Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg went berserk and bit Sony in the face? Sure you do! On Larry Hryb's podcast, Greenberg expressed what was going through his head:

I was basically expressing my frustration at a lot of specific things that they had promised over time... I think Sony has had a history of over-promising and under-delivering. [I was]just using actual facts of all the things that they had promised. I think I talked to some folks about this afterwards, but I think as an industry, we owe it to our customers to be straight with them. I think that some of the stuff we've talked about, while the reaction may not always be positive, we're going to tell you... People just want you to be straight with them. We know titles slip, we know things happen, and there's little we can do to control that, but if we promise something — I think as an industry — we need to start living up to our promises. As an organisation, i think Xbox has a pretty good track record of doing that.

You sure, Aaron?

