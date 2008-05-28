The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GRID Gameplay Video


I'm not a huge driving fan. I play them of course, but the only kind of driving games I can really get into are the off-roads ones. GRID looks OK, but nothing that seems to separate it from the pack. What about the racing fans out there, what do you think?

Comments

  • Weasel Guest

    The game looks great, however from the demo I found the physics to be a really awkward middle ground between 'arcade' and 'sim'. Not enjoyable for me personally, although the drift events are quite cool.
    I want this game to be great, but I just can't get used to the driving style required...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles