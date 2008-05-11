GTA IV: A FAQ for Old People

So, Brian's 70-year-old dad took on GTA IV and took quite a liking to it. Others his age are not as enlightened or — shocker — willing to try new things, and so the series might require further explication.

Helpfully, here is a FAQ (a FAQ? an F-A-Q? how do I do this) from 23/6 to break down the choices and consequences and action and intrigue that make all the young folk shine shoes and save up their penny-candy money to buy it.

So this video game. Is it like pong?

No. It's called a "sandbox" game. A who?

A sandbox game. That means it's not strictly linear and the player has some freedom of movement within the game. Is this e-mail you're talking about?

No. E-mail is different.

I think Sen. Ted Stevens was a consultant on this outreach initiative.

