GTA IV: A FAQ for Old People

So, Brian's 70-year-old dad took on GTA IV and took quite a liking to it. Others his age are not as enlightened or — shocker — willing to try new things, and so the series might require further explication.
Helpfully, here is a FAQ (a FAQ? an F-A-Q? how do I do this) from 23/6 to break down the choices and consequences and action and intrigue that make all the young folk shine shoes and save up their penny-candy money to buy it.
So this video game. Is it like pong?
No. It's called a "sandbox" game.
A who?
A sandbox game. That means it's not strictly linear and the player has some freedom of movement within the game.
Is this e-mail you're talking about?
No. E-mail is different.
I think Sen. Ted Stevens was a consultant on this outreach initiative.
Grand Theft Auto IV: FAQ for Old People [236.com]
