GTA IV has some problems. Some of them are yet be fixed, and are peeving a lot of people off. Not good. Then again, some of them are yet to be fixed, and are so broken they're bringing people nothing but joy.
GTA IV And The Breakdancing Tugboat
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Finding tricks to do with a games flawed physics model are not glitches that need to be fixed, just look quake's trick jumping which became a feature. You just have to accept we are not able to do 100% accurate physics yet and have fun with them in the meantime.