GTA IV Breaks British Sales Record, 360 Outsells PS3

No surprises here. Grand Theft Auto IV has set a new record for first-day sales in the UK, shifting 609,000 units in a single day. This beats the previous record of 501,000, set by San Andreas in 2004. In terms of which version did the best business, ChartTrack report that the 360 one slightly outsold the PS3 version, 335,000 to 274,000. To put this in further perspective, the 360 version alone outsold Halo 3, which could "only" move 266,000 last year, so yes, this game is some steamy, hot hot hot hotcakes.
