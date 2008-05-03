The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV Great For Not Getting Crabs, According To Late Late Show


Conan O'Brien and The Late Show writers have already weighed in on the release of Grand Theft Auto IV. His competition, Craig Ferguson, takes a different angle, checking in with special correspondent Tim Meadows, who we're glad is getting work. Highlights include racial tension, European immigration, venereal disease gags and the murder of innocents. Does the Late Late Show have that laughter piped in or does everyone else think Craig's accent is as funny as I do?

