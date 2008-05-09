What's there not to like about this? It involves GTA IV, so it's topical. It involves Beelzebub himself taking credit for all the murder simulator parts, so it's...topical. And it gives me a chance to link to the super-fantastic Dinosaur Comics. All thanks to the one image. Brilliant.
GTA IV Is Some Of The Devil's Finest Work
Comments
http://img255.imageshack.us/img255/7241/img2467customfu7.jpg
nuff said?
=)