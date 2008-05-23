I'm posting this video, from recently formed game comedy group Glitch the System, mostly because it helped me come to the realisation that I can use the word Thompsons to define naught bits, as in: I just kicked some guy in the Thompsons. Make a note, I plan to use that a lot.
GTA IV: Jack Thompson Edition
