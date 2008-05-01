The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV On PC: No Comment

Background: My favourite versions of GTAIII, Vice City and San Andreas were, believe it or not, the PC ones. Higher resolution, longer draw distance, better controls, custom soundtracks...they were tops. So where's the PC version of GTA IV at? No comment from Rockstar. While blind optimists will say "they were quiet on the last three, too", and hope it'll be with us by Christmas, you should try and remember Rockstar have backed slowly away from PC ports over the past 2-3 years. Where once most Rockstar games would make it to the PC (Manhunt, again, was the superior version), Red Dead Revolver, Bully and Manhunt 2 have all come and gone with no home computer conversion in sight.
Rockstar: "No comment" on GTA IV PC reports [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles