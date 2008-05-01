GTA IV Thief Attacks GameStop Employees, Gets Arrested. 27-year old Dennis Richard Fiel was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery charges after police say he sprayed an unidentified number of GameStop employees with Mace and bolted with a couple copies of Grand Theft Auto IV under his arm. Without even paying too! I know. The San Diego area man was picked up at a Japanese BBQ joint and is, allegedly, very very dumb. Grand theft? Hardly, dude [Union Tribune]
