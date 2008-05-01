GTA IV Thief Gets Some Local News Air Time

San Diego area Grand Theft Auto fan Dennis Richard Fiel, recently arrested on suspicion of stealing a couple copies of GTA IV, got some TV time on the local news. You may remember Fiel from our previous boring old text-only post, but now you can watch his police cruiser window kicking and photographer spitting prowess via YouTube. His parents must be so proud! It's filled with local news-isms, making it worth the watch. I wonder if the police officer asking Fiel "Do you wanna get tazed?" got a response. Thanks, Ryan!