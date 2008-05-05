The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA Marathon: Go Get Arrested. Lots.


This popped up on the Rockstar Social Club a short while ago: The Liberty City Marathon. In other words, do a lot of what you ordinarily do in GTA, just do it a lot more often — or if you've finished up the missions, do it repeatedly and gratuitously to add on to your achievements. (Seriously, has anyone other than a reviewer finished all the missions yet? I keep starting over just to "play it right." No, really. Told you I was neurotic.)

In other words, for all you out there gunning for 100 percent, just know that you could be doing, I dunno, 110 percent. Some of these events are whoppers.

Jack 2,400 cars? I don't think I raided that many in Vice City and San Andreas combined, even with the steal-cars dealership missions. Also, getting arrested 120 times? Don't they know I restart every time the cops haul me in? Walking 400 miles would probably take 72 hours of real time. Wonder if I can sign Niko up for the Breast Cancer 3-Day.

Seriously, I have not played the game that much to start with: Do these look like marks you'll achieve normally in the course of 100 percenting the game, or will we be taping buttons down to get that 120,000th bullet fired?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles