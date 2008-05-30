GTAIV Makes California Town "Kurazy"!

People of Stockton, California! Do not play Grand Theft Auto IV! Do not!! It's turning local residents batty. According to the Stockton Record:
"My son Peter was never really aggressive, but once he got into video games, 'GTA' being one of them, he started to push, hit, talk back, and just become a different person," said Stockton parent Greg Within, 46.
Stockton's Mark Wellis, 19, said he was involved in an altercation a week after he purchased "Grand Theft Auto IV." At the time he noticed that he had become less sensitive to violence.
Wellis doesn't completely blame the game for his violence, but it did affect him.
This is the stuff of Pulitzers.
GTAIV Criticized [Recordnet via GamePolitics]
It's all true, after just 40 minutes of playing GTA:V I realised I need to teach some bitches respect so I went outside to shoot someone in the face for their Toyata. Unfortunately their was no right trigger, let alone a reload button on the gun my father keeps in the front of his pants so distraught I went back inside. Luckily Die Hard:2 was on the T.V and soon I was on my bloody way to the Red Light District.