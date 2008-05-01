The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Oozes Muppet Ugly

This trailer for Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, your one video game source for Aerosmith music, combines ugly cell animation with ugly 3D graphics to generate some of the most hideous imagery ever created for a video game. The graphics are well crafted, to be sure, but the Aerosmith models look like something out of The Dark Crystal, only without gelfling goodness. I do find myself feeling bad for drummer Joey Kramer, who apparently has no physical features worth enhancing to ugly Muppet proportions and winds up just looking like some guy on the drums. The trailer also loses points for cutting off Cheap Trick's Dream Police before the chorus, leaving me looking stupid singing along with nothing and my cats looking terribly confused.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles