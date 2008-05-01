Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Oozes Muppet Ugly

This trailer for Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, your one video game source for Aerosmith music, combines ugly cell animation with ugly 3D graphics to generate some of the most hideous imagery ever created for a video game. The graphics are well crafted, to be sure, but the Aerosmith models look like something out of The Dark Crystal, only without gelfling goodness. I do find myself feeling bad for drummer Joey Kramer, who apparently has no physical features worth enhancing to ugly Muppet proportions and winds up just looking like some guy on the drums. The trailer also loses points for cutting off Cheap Trick's Dream Police before the chorus, leaving me looking stupid singing along with nothing and my cats looking terribly confused.