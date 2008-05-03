Guitar Hero III Revisits Its Muse

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Muse's "Knights of Cydonia" was one of those pleasant surprises for me in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. As someone who only turns on the radio to hear people arguing about politics, games like GH III are sadly my main source for discovering new music, and the Muse song completely grabbed me right from the start, going from "I guess I'll try this one" to a "Time for rock squats!" song in the span of a few minutes. Now the British trio is getting even more time in the spotlight as Activision reveals a Muse track pack for GH III, featuring two songs from their Black Holes and Revelations album, "Exo-Politics" and "Supermassive Black Hole", along with "Stockholm Syndrome" off of Absolution. The pack will be available on May 8th for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Feel free to suggest similar music to me in the comments section, as I am an avid lover of all things musical without a lot of patience for wading through radio nonsense.

