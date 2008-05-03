Muse's "Knights of Cydonia" was one of those pleasant surprises for me in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. As someone who only turns on the radio to hear people arguing about politics, games like GH III are sadly my main source for discovering new music, and the Muse song completely grabbed me right from the start, going from "I guess I'll try this one" to a "Time for rock squats!" song in the span of a few minutes. Now the British trio is getting even more time in the spotlight as Activision reveals a Muse track pack for GH III, featuring two songs from their Black Holes and Revelations album, "Exo-Politics" and "Supermassive Black Hole", along with "Stockholm Syndrome" off of Absolution. The pack will be available on May 8th for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Feel free to suggest similar music to me in the comments section, as I am an avid lover of all things musical without a lot of patience for wading through radio nonsense.
Guitar Hero III Revisits Its Muse
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink