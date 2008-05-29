Guitar Hero: World Tour Demo Vid

Here's the Guitar Hero: World Tour video from the Wall Street Journal's D6 event earlier today, which sounded like one hell of a cool shindig. American Idol judge (and often-trainwreck) Paula Abdul selected a few lucky audience members to put hands on the game's band set along with skater Tony Hawk, and she didn't even think they played two songs instead of one.

I should totally get the WSJ's All Things Digital crew to plan my birthday party. Nice event, guys.



