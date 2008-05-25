Guitar Hero: World Tour Priced; More Expensive than Rock Band

No official pricing info was included in the voluminous news release, but the Band Kit for Guitar Hero World Tour has been priced on Gamestop, which is (of course) also accepting pre-orders.

The PS3, Wii and 360 bundles will set you back $US 189.99. The PS2 bundle is 10 bones less, $US 179.99. Presumably these all include the game, guitar, drums and a mike. Gamestop just put the info up on its website, and Gaming Bits caught the scoop, noting that the bundle is $US 20 more than the Rock Band Special Edition bundle.

If you want to buy just the guitar and the game, you can get those for $US 99.99 and $US 59.99/$US 49.99 respectively. The release date is Oct. 27, 2008.

Guitar Hero: World Tour Priced at Gamestop [Gaming Bits]