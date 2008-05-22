Guitar Hero World Tour Video Debut

Hearing about it is one thing, seeing it in action is another. Here is the debut trailer for Activision's strike back against Rock Band, Guitar Hero World Tour. It features drums, guitars, bass, and microphones, but these drums go to eleven. The trailer promises the largest set list ever, the ability to record and share your own single of the song you are performing, and a battle of the bands mode, but none of those are as exciting as the simple fact that the team behind Guitar Hero III is doing it. Anyone who has played guitar in both Rock Band and Guitar Hero knows that GH owns the guitar. Apply that same science to the drums and I just might be regretting I hopped on the Rock Band...bandwagon so soon, taking up all the space I have in my apartment for fake musical instruments.