The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero World Tour Video Debut

Hearing about it is one thing, seeing it in action is another. Here is the debut trailer for Activision's strike back against Rock Band, Guitar Hero World Tour. It features drums, guitars, bass, and microphones, but these drums go to eleven. The trailer promises the largest set list ever, the ability to record and share your own single of the song you are performing, and a battle of the bands mode, but none of those are as exciting as the simple fact that the team behind Guitar Hero III is doing it. Anyone who has played guitar in both Rock Band and Guitar Hero knows that GH owns the guitar. Apply that same science to the drums and I just might be regretting I hopped on the Rock Band...bandwagon so soon, taking up all the space I have in my apartment for fake musical instruments.

Comments

  • Gorstrom Guest

    It will be nice if it actually comes out in Australia. I know Rock Band is *still* coming, but come on, how many NTSC to PAL conversions take this long?

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    If this is out by the end of the week, I'll drop Rock Band, but otherwise, I'll be sending off an order for it pretty soon. They're gonna have to have something pretty good for me to wait for this. But hey, they've got the Non-North-American markets in the bag. I doubt this'll cost $380, and my guess is, it will actually BE RELEASED in more than 2 countries.

    0
  • formulated Guest

    i've said it before and I'll say it again, if this is released with no delay in Australia then I'll buy it over Rock Band just on principal. Australia and Europe shouldn't have to put up with such pointless delays.

    0
  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Activision has released guitar hero 3 last yr worldwide pretty much on the same day, or maybe within a week, it was close whatever it was. Hopefully they will do the same for this and if so it will outsell rock band over here by a huge margin.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles