Gundam Looks Nice In A Pink Plastic Dress

Needs more pink! Some Japanese lady thought a MG Gyan Gundam figure wasn't girly enough, so she was "inspired" to give it a more "feminine air." The customised model has been covered with faux jewels, and the plastic surface has been treated and lacquered. The attention to detail is astounding (like on the dress, for example), sure, we're just enthralled with GLOWING SWORD.
MG Gyan For Sale [Yahoo! Auctions via Sankaku Complex via Giapet]

