Gundams That Could've, Should've Been

Somewhere along the line, Gundam missed out. Instead of the no-frills RX-178 Gundam Mark-II, there could've been much more. Like the boat-shaped Viking Gundam, windmill-bearing Nether Gundam or even the brilliant jester hat-shaped Jester Gundam. Me? I'm quite found of the Matador Gundam. That robo bull nose ring is spectacular.

Other Gundams [Neta via Danny Choo]