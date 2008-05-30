Gunmetal PS3 Isn't Just A New Paint Job, OK?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No. Konami say it's much, much more than that, and the more you complain about the price of the gunmetal PS3 (around $US 100 more than a vanilla one), the more upset you'll make them. Sure, part of the increased cost comes from the fact it's a limited edition - they've made less than 10,000 of them - but the rest comes from the fact the console's very body has been replaced with a more matte material, giving it that dull, gunmetal finish. Same goes for the control pad. So not a paintjob, OK? A whole new surface. Learn it. Live it. Love it.

MGS4 Limited Edition PS3 Bundle Clarifications [Konami, thanks Hatchetforce!]

Comments

  • Ben Guest

    Sometimes I can't tell whether Kotaku is sarcastic or not.

    0
  • matt Guest

    lol you american gamers make me laugh, you say its $100 too much for a different colour, but if we had it for the same price, its only a few dollars more than the GTAIV 40GB bundle, so to us its a great deal since all the gaming companies seem to hate australia and give us ridiculous prices

    0

