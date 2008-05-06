Half-Life's G-Man Gets Even More Frightening



The G-Man from Half-Life series has long been one of the spookiest figures in gaming for me. His mysterious motives and menacing disposition were the cause of many a nightmare while I was playing through the first game. Welcome to my new nightmare. Byron Mallett was screwing around with implementing some motion capture data in Source when something went horribly, horribly wrong. I'm not sure if this alleviates my fear of the G-Man or raises it to an all new level. Either way, thanks for sharing Byron!