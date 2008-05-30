The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Halo 3 Homicide Detective


Remember the Halo movie the folks at College Humor were working on, featuring our friend in the homemade Master Chief outfit? Well here it is, Halo 3 Homicide Detective, an interesting blend of CSI and FPS. The humor here really lies in the fact that the detectives and police involved are talking as if they were on Xbox Live headsets in a game lobby. Not the best sign that I feel I have to explain that to you folks.

Jim completely kicks arse though, doesn't he?

