Halo 3 Keeps Winning (Advertising) Awards

Say what you will about Bungie's Halo 3 from a gameplay or plot standpoint, there is one aspect of the game that was excellent from start to finish - the ad campaign. Created by the McCann Worldgroup and T.A.G., the Halo 3 "Believe" ad campaign featured no gameplay footage, instead creating a mood using strong imagery that stirred the audience in a way simply looking at a video game could not. Last night the campaign received best in show at The One Show, an annual worldwide advertising awards show that celebrates great ideas in marketing.

"The 'Believe' campaign catapulted Halo 3 from an ordinary video game into a worldwide cultural phenomenon due to its ability to build an emotional rapport with the audience," said Mary Warlick, CEO of The One Club. "The innovative stream of interactive TV, Web and cinema advertisements was an inspired approach that successfully attracted an audience beyond the typical gamer."

Just last week the campaign walked away with the Grandy, the top honour at the 2008 International Andy Awards. Halo 3 shall truly go down in history as one of the best (advertised) video games of all time.

Halo 3 Believe just keeps on winning. [Adland]