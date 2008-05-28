Handheld For Roguelikes Is A Great Idea

I had my PSP playing Angband for a few months, until my brother updated the firmware and I lost heart in the whole homebrew venture. If only there was a boutique manufacturer willing to build a handheld console dedicated to playing roguelike games such as Dwarf Fortress, ADOM and Nethack? Sadly, no such vendor exists, but that hasn't stopped BoingBoing from coming up with Photoshop prototypes.

From the post:

Some sort of UMPC or handheld console solution dedicated to one single purpose: Playing ASCII rogue-likes on the go. Everything has to be designed so you can play Dwarf Fortress or Nethack with the minimum amount of bullshit.

I know I'd buy one, but I know only one other person who would as well. Cool, yes. Profitable, no. Which is sad.

