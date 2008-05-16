Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Hands on With Silent Hill: Homecoming Proof that games can be made of pure scary.
Konami Announces "Rock Revolution" If Activision and EA can do it, why not Konami?
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Announced for Nintendo DS A new Castlevania title is on its way to Nintendo's handheld. Be excited.
Madworld: A Fun Romp Through Dismemberment Should be lots of fun watching this one make it through the OFLC unscathed.
Breaking: CBS Snags GameSpot In $US 1.8 Billion CNET Acquisition Interesting times ahead for CNET and GameSpot.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink