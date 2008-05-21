Hang-On Shirt Bundled With Class, Not Master System

What better way to show your love for the world's finest pack-in game than with these Super Hang-On shirts, the latest in King of Games' "Get Ready" line of Sega tees. It comes in a fetching shade of black, like you can see above, but also in white, should you be the type to make it all the way through a ribs night without a stain. As with all KoG tees, expect small sizes, hefty prices and limited availability, so don't dilly-dally.
SUPER HANG-ON "WORLD TOUR 1987 T-SHIRT" [King of Games]
