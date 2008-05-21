Hang-On Shirt Bundled With Class, Not Master System

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What better way to show your love for the world's finest pack-in game than with these Super Hang-On shirts, the latest in King of Games' "Get Ready" line of Sega tees. It comes in a fetching shade of black, like you can see above, but also in white, should you be the type to make it all the way through a ribs night without a stain. As with all KoG tees, expect small sizes, hefty prices and limited availability, so don't dilly-dally.

