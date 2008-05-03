Happy 10th Birthday, Dual Shock

Ten years ago this week, the Dual Shock controller was first released. Sure, it wasn't the first controller to feature rumble, nor was it the first to feature analogue sticks, but what it lacked in innovation it's more than made up for in perseverance. After all, how many control pad designs make it to their second hardware generation, let alone - albeit belatedly - a third?

