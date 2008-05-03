Happy 10th Birthday, Dual Shock

Ten years ago this week, the Dual Shock controller was first released. Sure, it wasn't the first controller to feature rumble, nor was it the first to feature analogue sticks, but what it lacked in innovation it's more than made up for in perseverance. After all, how many control pad designs make it to their second hardware generation, let alone - albeit belatedly - a third?
DualShock's 10th Anniversary [IGN]
Ten years ago this week, the Dual Shock controller was first released. Sure, it wasn't the first controller to feature rumble, nor was it the first to feature analogue sticks, but what it lacked in innovation it's more than made up for in perseverance. After all, how many control pad designs make it to their second hardware generation, let alone - albeit belatedly - a third?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink