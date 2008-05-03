The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Happy 10th Birthday, Dual Shock

Ten years ago this week, the Dual Shock controller was first released. Sure, it wasn't the first controller to feature rumble, nor was it the first to feature analogue sticks, but what it lacked in innovation it's more than made up for in perseverance. After all, how many control pad designs make it to their second hardware generation, let alone - albeit belatedly - a third?
DualShock's 10th Anniversary [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles