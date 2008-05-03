Happy Seventh

To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: Using Two Computers At Once, So Awesome!
Tristan's birthday is Saturday. He turns a whopping seven years old. Kinda creepy, that a child of mine can be that old. He's getting a new bicycle from us, shhhh, don't tell anyone. The grandparents have flown in for the occasion and there will be much eating of cake over the weekend. I doubt I'll have a single second to spare for GTA IV, but we're definitely going to fiddle with some Wii games.
Oh, I use two computers, one with two screens, while I'm working. It's great. Elvis had four televisions in his home. It looks like he took a chainsaw to a wall and just stuck those big old cabinet TVs in the wall. So weird.
Have a good weekend.
What you missed:
