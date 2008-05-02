Harmonix Dudes Make Proper Time 100 List

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Forget the list Miyamoto made. That one was an internet popularity contest, and considering the mobilisation powers of Nintendo fanboys, his prominence should surprise nobody. What is a pleasant surprise, however, is the presence of some gaming luminaries on the real Time 100, the list put together by the magazine themselves. They've honoured Harmonix's Alex Rigopolous and Eran Egozy, both for their innovation with Guitar Hero & Rock Band, as well as the knock-on effect of saving "classic rock for generations to come". Rock Band: not just a game, an instrument of history.
