Harrison "Always Recognised" Xbox 360's Capabilities

Well duh. He's not some crazy fanboy! Sure, even while Phil Harrison was working at Sony, he could see the Xbox 360's strong points (as well as its glaring flaws). Harrison points out:

I've always recognised its capabilities, so it's not like I've woken up and gone, 'Ooh, I'm a real 360 fan now.' I'm in a different part of the industry so I have a different role to play. It's been a good experience learning about other formats, not just 360 but Wii and DS, and understanding what it's like to publish games on those platforms and create for those audiences. I'm finding it very intellectually and creatively challenging.

And why wouldn't he? Must be nice to focus more on games and less on corporate smack talk.

