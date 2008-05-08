Haruhi Dances Up The Wii

Certainly! By now you must have seen the credit sequence for anime The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. Catchy, huh? No wonder the Wii Haruhi game is going to be a dancing game. Well, not a straight up dancing game as it'll have a "Story Mode" (with dancing) and a "Free Mode" (with dancing). The game's about half done and slated for this year. Hum~ming!

And yes, Haruhi dance after the jump.



