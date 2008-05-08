The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Haze Demo Hits North American PlayStation Store Tomorrow

Europe is already knee deep in Haze demo enjoyment, but North Americans will get their fill of Ubisoft's first person shooter starting tomorrow. That is, provided that your fill of Haze is the game's first level and a sampling of drop-in, drop-out four-player co-op. It may have the most hyphens of any PS3 game to date. The official PlayStation.blog brings word on what to expect, including voice chat—noteworthy that it's off by default—and the ability to set up private co-op games. Welcome shielding against internet douchebaggery!

HAZE lifts on PSN demo tomorrow [PlayStation.blog]

