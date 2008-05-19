The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Haze Not In HD

While the PlayStation.com blog says that Haze runs at 720p, the game's creative lead Derek Littlewood begs to differ, saying the game runs at 576p, letting the PS3 upscale the game. Says Littlewood:

We prioritise a nice smooth framerate over a different res. Personally, I don't really buy the whole thing. People did the same with Call of Duty, they did the same with Halo, and they say with those games 'It's not running at true HD!' And it's like, I don't care. If the game looks good and it runs smoothly, those are the important things to me.

When Derek Littlewood is right, Derek Littlewood is right. There are more important things, like whether or not a game is any good or whether your pre-order should be cancelled.
Final Resolution Confirmed [Ripten via videogaming247]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "People did the same with Call of Duty, they did the same with Halo, and they say with those games 'It's not running at true HD!' And it's like, I don't care."

    Halo runs at a higher resolution than 576p. Call of Duty 4 runs *above* 720p on a PC.

    And, having played Haze last year in November, at Egames, let me quote my 'games to buy list':

    "Haze IF THEY FIX THE FRAME RATE"

    So, I wonder. Have they fixed it, or was I looking at the low res version?

    I agree frame rate is more important than resolution, let's just hope they don't sacrifice either *too* badly. This is not meant to be an insult to Free Radical, I just wanted to point out that what Bungie and Infinity Ward did wasn't as extreme as this. Close though, I suppose.

    0

