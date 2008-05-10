The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Head's up kids! Today is your last day to get those free Eye of Judgment Set 2 promotional cards from Sony's Official PlayStation Blog. The three card set went damn fast the first time they offered them, so you might want to hope over there for your last chance at adding three new cards to your arsenal, at least until they announce the really really last chance sometime next week. Submissions start at 5PM Pacific, which is...now. Run, you fools.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles