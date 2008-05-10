Head's up kids! Today is your last day to get those free Eye of Judgment Set 2 promotional cards from Sony's Official PlayStation Blog. The three card set went damn fast the first time they offered them, so you might want to hope over there for your last chance at adding three new cards to your arsenal, at least until they announce the really really last chance sometime next week. Submissions start at 5PM Pacific, which is...now. Run, you fools.