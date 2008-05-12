The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here Are Your WiiWare Launch Titles

You want advance notice for your WiiWare games? You're not getting any. The service is now up and ready for download (today being May 12 and all), and we've only just been sent the official list of launch titles from Nintendo. Interestingly, it differs slightly from the supposed list from late last week - which was based off Nintendo's own promo video for the service - which showed Dr Mario as one of the launch titles. It's not. There's actually six games launching today, not five, and those six range in price from 500 Wii Points (Defend Your Castle) to 1500 Wii Points (Final Fantasy CC).

The six titles are:

Final Fantasy: 1500 Wii Points
LostWinds: 1000 Wii Points
Defend Your Castle: 500 Wii Points
Pop: 700 Wii Points
VIP Casino Blackjack: 700 Wii Points
TV Show King: 1000 Wii Points

Comments

  • Sami Guest

    Wait, wait, it's out? Oh no, it isn't, this is about the US release. How about adding a little note about that, this being Kotaku _Australia_ and all?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles