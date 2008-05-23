The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here's The Beer Pong Trailer

When you've had your fill of virtual binging with Major League Eating, why not virtually purge with a round of Beer Pong? Thanks to the power of WiiWare and Frat Party Games, the thrill of tossing ping pong balls with a femme wrist snap at Solo cups can be experienced without the threat of alcohol poisoning. To sum up, Beer Pong, Frat Party Games, WiiWare and no, this isn't something you're going to wake up from.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles