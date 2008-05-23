Here's The Beer Pong Trailer

When you've had your fill of virtual binging with Major League Eating, why not virtually purge with a round of Beer Pong? Thanks to the power of WiiWare and Frat Party Games, the thrill of tossing ping pong balls with a femme wrist snap at Solo cups can be experienced without the threat of alcohol poisoning. To sum up, Beer Pong, Frat Party Games, WiiWare and no, this isn't something you're going to wake up from.