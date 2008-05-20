Bad news. Matt Lauer from Today is essentially you. That awkward zombie-like pose, the clumsy hip thrusts, the constant humpback—you! Me, on the other hand? Equal parts super cool, buttery smooth and infallibly rhythmic on the Wii Fit balance board. I used to watch a lot of Club MTV with Downtown Julie Brown, if you're wondering where my lithe air humping prowess originates. It's totally understandable if you want to cancel your outstanding Wii Fit pre-order. There's no shame in it. Gyrating like a malfunctioning robot, though? Loaded with shame.
Here's What You Look Like Playing Wii Fit
