Hey, Afrika Might Be Real After All!

Ah, Afrika. Lions, savannah, misspelled (well, for me) continent names, it's all been a little interesting since first unveiled a few years back. It's also been terribly ambiguous. Really, we know nothing about this game. If it even is a game. What's it all about? Can we shoot the elephants? Can we ride the elephants? Who knows (though my money's on it being an animal sim...you ARE the elephant, etc). We'll hopefully know soon, though, as Sony wouldn't go putting a website for the game together without having something to tell us, would they?
