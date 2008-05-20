Hey, Britain, You're Not Getting The Gunmetal PS3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh, don't look so surprised. You just had to know this news was coming. Konami have confirmed with GameSpot that while the vanilla MGS4 bundle will be making its way to Europe, not a single gunmetal PS3 will be offered for sale in the UK. And if it's not going on sale in the UK, well, the chances of an exclusive Belgian or Danish launch seems remote, so that probably goes for the rest of Europe as well.

