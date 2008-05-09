Hey, Maybe This iPhone Thing Won't Be So Bad After All

Ignore, for a moment, the commentary indicating the game's propensity for crashing. Raging Thunder isn't exactly a big-budget title. What it is, however, is a shining example of just why the iPhone holds so much potential as a gaming device. If some backyard coders can come up with something that looks this good, and takes such precise advantage of the iPhone's accelerometer, imagine what proper devs can do. Or, at least, what a creatively engineered copy of Mario Kart could do.

[via Gizmodo AU]