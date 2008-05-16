Hey! That Doesn't Look Like Jessica Alba

Here they are! Game site GamesRadar has a list of the worst celebrity game renders. And man, there are some doozies. Just check out what Jessica Alba is supposed to look like. Other sad, sad efforts include Bruce Willis, Will Smith and Mark Hamill. Though, not all the renders are bad. Some of them are pretty good! Hit the jump for our favourite.
Worst Celebrity Renders [GamesRadar]
