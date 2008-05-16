The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hey! That Doesn't Look Like Jessica Alba

Here they are! Game site GamesRadar has a list of the worst celebrity game renders. And man, there are some doozies. Just check out what Jessica Alba is supposed to look like. Other sad, sad efforts include Bruce Willis, Will Smith and Mark Hamill. Though, not all the renders are bad. Some of them are pretty good! Hit the jump for our favourite.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles