The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hey! You Got Your Xbox 360 Dragon Ball Z Shots On My PlayStation.com!

Namco Bandai's Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is multi-platform. It might be difficult for customers to pick which one they should get: Xbox 360 or PS3 version? Well, maybe PlayStation.com can help. Look at the "PS3" screenshots that appeared on the official Japanese PlayStation site. What do you notice? Oh, you can't see it? Well, hit the jump for a closer look.

Those aren't Sony buttons! What's going on here?!

ボタンが360なのにｗｗｗ [Namidame.2ch]
PlayStation Japan (cache) [Official Site Thanks, muu!]

Comments

  • kevlar35 Guest

    Hey, wasn't it meant to be a huge conspiracy when Gametrailers did this?

    Everyone makes mistakes it seems.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    seen this a few times before.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles