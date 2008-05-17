Hey! You Got Your Xbox 360 Dragon Ball Z Shots On My PlayStation.com!

Namco Bandai's Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is multi-platform. It might be difficult for customers to pick which one they should get: Xbox 360 or PS3 version? Well, maybe PlayStation.com can help. Look at the "PS3" screenshots that appeared on the official Japanese PlayStation site. What do you notice? Oh, you can't see it? Well, hit the jump for a closer look.

Those aren't Sony buttons! What's going on here?!