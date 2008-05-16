Hockey All-Star Rick Nash Gets NHL 2K9 Cover

For those of you desperately anxious to know who will be the cover athlete for 2K Sports' upcoming NHL 2K9, your long winter of angst has come to an end. It'll be Columbus Blue Jackets captain and three-time NHL All-Star Rick Nash, the company announced today, and apparently Mr. Nash is a big hockey game fan. Shocking, right?
"My idols have all been on the covers of video games as I was growing up, so to be on the cover of NHL 2K9 myself is truly incredible," said Nash. "The set of new features they're adding is really going to make this game special for hockey fans - I'm hoping they give me a couple extra points to my player rating this year!"
Come to think of it, I'd be really psyched to be on a game cover, too. When 2K Sports finally makes a video game about the tooth-liberating, bone-crunching, hard hitting "sport" that is video game journalism, I'll be sending them my promo photos. I guess I'd better get going on those.
Full release after the jump.
NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Millions of hockey fans continue to enjoy intense Stanley Cup Playoffs action, but it's never too early to start looking forward to next year's NHL season. 2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced that three-time NHL All-Star and captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Rick Nash, will be featured as the cover athlete and spokesman for this year's highly anticipated hockey video game, NHL 2K9. Visual Concepts has taken over the development duties for NHL 2K9 and are building a brand new experience from the ground up with the ultimate goal of creating an addictively fun sport simulation of the NHL that will be available this fall.
Nash was selected first overall in the 2002 NHL Draft and is one of the most exciting and dynamic young players in the NHL. In only his second season, at the age of 19, Nash became the youngest player in NHL history to win the "Rocket" Richard Trophy by co-leading the League with 41 goals scored. Now an established superstar in the NHL, Nash was also a member of Team Canada at the 2006 Olympics, and was named MVP of the 2007 World Championships. His deep level of involvement and work with Visual Concepts, alongside his background as an experienced gamer, provides an invaluable contribution and influence to the overall development process for creating the most fun hockey experience available.
"We're absolutely thrilled to have Rick Nash be part of the 2K Sports family," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "Nash is one of the marquee names in the NHL today. He is a true gamer and there is no player more fitting to represent NHL 2K9 as we bring high quality fun to hockey video games for another year."
NHL 2K9 is being developed by Visual Concepts, a 2K Sports studio, and is not yet rated by the ESRB. NHL 2K9 will be available this fall for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. For more information, please visit www.2ksports.com.
