Hockey All-Star Rick Nash Gets NHL 2K9 Cover

For those of you desperately anxious to know who will be the cover athlete for 2K Sports' upcoming NHL 2K9, your long winter of angst has come to an end. It'll be Columbus Blue Jackets captain and three-time NHL All-Star Rick Nash, the company announced today, and apparently Mr. Nash is a big hockey game fan. Shocking, right?

"My idols have all been on the covers of video games as I was growing up, so to be on the cover of NHL 2K9 myself is truly incredible," said Nash. "The set of new features they're adding is really going to make this game special for hockey fans - I'm hoping they give me a couple extra points to my player rating this year!"

Come to think of it, I'd be really psyched to be on a game cover, too. When 2K Sports finally makes a video game about the tooth-liberating, bone-crunching, hard hitting "sport" that is video game journalism, I'll be sending them my promo photos. I guess I'd better get going on those.

