Hot Shots Golf PS3 Golfers Only 99 Cents

Sony is readying the first batch of DLC for Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, and rather than burden us with a brand new course to play on, they're.gifting us with two new female golfers to play on the courses we've already clubbed to death since the game came out. Hot Shots regular Gloria finally makes her triumph return, showing off her Expert skill, bringing with her Alex, the plucky blonde newcomer with mad intermediate skillz. Both girls are yours for the low price of $US 0.99 a piece, perfect for those of you who have tiny leftover balances in your PSN accounts. Both new swingers will be available tomorrow via the PlayStation store.

