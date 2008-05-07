How Many GTA IV Achievements Did You Unlock In A Single Day?

And by "you", I don't mean "you". I mean you, the collective owners of the game. According to Microsoft's Larry Hryb, the answer was a lot, as he claims (and really, I've no reason to doubt this) that during the first 24 hours of GTA IV being on sale, over two million achievements were unlocked. That's over 15 million Gamerpoints. I know, the first 2-3 achievements are picked up pretty quickly, and the game sold fairly well, but if anything, it shows that a frighteningly high proportion of you failed to turn up to work/school last Tuesday.

Show #277 GTA IV and umm...more GTA IV [Microsoft, via Eurogamer]