How Many Hours Do You Game Each Day?

Yep, yep. Talking time. It's Friday night and that means the TUD Girafe is ready to listen. So let's talk. Today's question:

How many hours do you game a day?

Shit man, with my schedule these days, I'm super lucky if I can get in between an half an hour or an hour a day. Been playing shmups like Mushihime-sama loads at my neighbourhood arcade. Really helps me relax.