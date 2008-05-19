How To Import Rock Band: An Australian Guide

Another dose of Rock Band news, though this is of the awesome type. Well, the type that doesn't involve delays or pushed release dates.

Kyle over at Canned Geek has put together a comprehensive guide on how to import Rock Band, if you can't be arsed waiting for September (or October, if you live in NZ). According to the article, you can pick up the Rock Band bundle, including a second guitar, for $440.

As a bonus, the article includes info on how to fix the instruments (read: the crappy guitars) and steps to set up a US credit card to buy the extra songs from overseas.

Kotaku's Luke Plunkett scribed a mini-guide for PAL residents looking to import the game back in February. Check it out for additional reading.

Your Guide To Importing Rock Band 2.0 [Canned Geek]